Syracuse City School District moves fall sports to March

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse City School District has announced that it is postponing fall sports until March.

The district released a statement on Thursday that said, in part:

“Even with low and moderate risk sports there are still too many unknowns, risks and variables that make it difficult to play sports right now.”

High-risk sports like football and cheerleading had already been moved to March last week.

This announcement includes all fall sports, even low and moderate risk ones.

Read the full statement below:

“After careful consideration, the Syracuse City School District has decided to postpone all fall sports until the spring 2021 season or Season II. The safety of our students, staff, families and the entire school community is a responsibility that we take very seriously and we feel it is in the best interest of everyone to push these sports back to March.

We recognize that sports are an integral part of our district and that this impacts our student-athletes, coaches and families but with the uncertainty surrounding COVID19 we feel this is the best choice at this time. Even with low and moderate risk sports, there are still too many unknowns, risks and variables that make it difficult to play sports right now.

It is our full intention to play all of our fall sports this coming spring in the fall two season so that our student-athletes will not miss out on their respective seasons.”