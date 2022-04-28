SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Syracuse Cougars picked up their seventh win of the season on Wednesday night, defeating Central Square 16-7.

Wednesday was more than just a game though, as the Syracuse community came together to raise awareness for suicide prevention.

The Syracuse Cougars wore special shirts during the pregame with the slogan “Let’s Talk About It.”

Back on April 1st, former Syracuse Cougars standout Robert Martin died by suicide. Martin’s family was honored before the game with his jersey.

Robert was a member of the Binghamton lacrosse program and was set to graduate this Spring.

“We will never understand why Robert is no longer here, but our memory of his love for lacrosse will live forever” was written in tonight’s program.

Wednesday the Syracuse Cougars retired the #40 jersey in Robert’s honor.