CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Owen Mahar and Jameson Bucktooth combined for four goals and four assists, helping Syracuse to a 7-3 win over C-NS in the Optimist Tournament championship game.

Colin Johnson also scored two goals, helping the Cougars win their 6th straight game. Tyler Milewski added a pair of goals in the loss for the Northstars.

Syracuse improves to 6-1-1 on the season. C-NS drops to 4-4-1.