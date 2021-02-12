Syracuse Cougars skate past C-NS in season opener

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Syracuse Cougars broke open a 1-1 tie, scoring two quick goals in the second period on their way to a 6-2 win over C-NS.

Both teams return to action against CBA/JD. Syracuse will take on the Brothers this Saturday at the Fairgrounds Coliseum at 6:45 p.m. C-NS is back in action on Wednesday against CBA/JD at 3 p.m. at the Coliseum.