Syracuse Cougars skate past C-NS in season opener

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –
The Syracuse Cougars broke open a 1-1 tie, scoring two quick goals in the second period on their way to a 6-2 win over C-NS.
Both teams return to action against CBA/JD. Syracuse will take on the Brothers this Saturday at the Fairgrounds Coliseum at 6:45 p.m. C-NS is back in action on Wednesday against CBA/JD at 3 p.m. at the Coliseum.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App