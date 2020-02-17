Syracuse cruises past Binghamton for second straight win

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

No. 4/4 Syracuse shut out its opponent in the first half for the second consecutive game on its way to a 20-2 victory against Binghamton in women’s lacrosse action on Sunday, Feb. 16. Senior Emily Hawryschuk scored six goals and moved into a tie for ninth place on the Orange’s all-time scoring list with 227 points.

“It was a quick turnaround since we played yesterday, but it went great,” said Syracuse head coach Gary Gait. “The players did as asked. We were dialed in and ready to play. I have to give a lot of credit to the defense and Coach Defliese. I can’t remember a time where I walked in at halftime and saw zero shots. So, my hat is off to the D. That’s two great games in a row where they’ve really stifled the other team’s offense.”

HOW IT HAPPENED

Syracuse (3-1) started the game much like it did on Saturday against UAlbany with the offense clicking and the defense stopping any Bearcats’ chances. Hawryschuk started the offensive outburst with a free-position goal at the 26:15 mark. Freshman Emma Tyrrell scored on an assist from senior Vanessa Costantino and Hawryschuk found the back of the net again on an assist from sophomore Meaghan Tyrrell 29 seconds later and the Syracuse offense was rolling.

Meaghan Tyrrell recorded her first goal of the day with two seconds on the clock to give the Orange a 16-0 lead at halftime. Eight different players scored at least one goal in the first half, while three players posted two or more.

While the offense was clicking, the defense did not allow a Binghamton (0-2) shot in the first half. Syracuse’s pressure forced 11 Bearcat turnovers.

Hawryschuk opened the scoring in the second half with her sixth goal of the day and sophomore Megan Carney followed with her fourth to extend Syracuse’s advantage to 17-0. Alyssa Sanchez scored an unassisted goal at the 22:16 mark for Binghamton’s first goal of the day before the Orange scored three of the final four goals of the game for the 20-2 final.

“We’ll continue to build on that, keep working on the offensive end and we’ll move forward to Northwestern,” Gait said. “They probably have the number one offense in the country I would have to guess. They put up 28 today and they’ve had big numbers all year. It’ll be a good matchup between our D and their O. I’m looking forward to it.”

HAWRYSCHUK MOVES UP THE CHARTS

Hawryschuk has now scored six or more goals in three of four games this season. With her performance against the Bearcats, Hawryschuk increased her career point total to 227, which put her in a tie with Riley Donahue (2015-18) for ninth place on Syracuse’s career scoring list. She needs five more points to tie Michelle Tumolo (2010-13) for eighth place.

BY THE NUMBERS

Syracuse recorded 33 shots to five for Binghamton, and won 18-of-22 draw controls. The Bearcats held a 14-13 advantage in ground balls.

Carney finished with five points (4g, 1a), while Costantino tied her career high with four points (2g, 2a). In addition redshirt senior Cara Quimby tied her career high with two goals.

UP NEXT

Syracuse goes on the road for the first time when it takes on Northwestern in Evanston, Ill. on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 8 p.m. Eastern time. The game will be a rematch of last year’s NCAA Tournament quarterfinal, which the Wildcats won, 18-14.