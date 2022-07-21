(WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Crunch, in connection with the American Hockey League, has announced their 2022-2023 regular season schedule.

Friday, October 14, and Saturday, October 15 will be the opening games on the road for the Crunch against the Cleveland Monsters. They will then travel to Rochester on Friday, October 21, and return home to host the Amerks at the Upstate Medical University Arena for their home opener on Saturday, October 22 at 7 p.m.

The Crunch will play 72 games, 36 of which will be home in Syracuse.

According to the Crunch, their most frequent matchups will be 14 games with Utica, 12 against Rochester, eight against Laval, six each with Belleville and Toronto, four each against Cleveland, Charlotte, Providence, and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, and two each against Bridgeport, Hartford, Hershy, Leigh Valley and Springfield.

The complete 2022-2023 season schedule is below, subject to change:

Day Date Time Visiting Team @ Home Team Fri 10/14/22 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Cleveland Sat 10/15/22 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Cleveland Fri 10/21/22 7:05 PM Syracuse @ Rochester Sat 10/22/22 7:00 PM Rochester @ Syracuse Wed 10/26/22 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Toronto Fri 10/28/22 7:00 PM Toronto @ Syracuse Sat 10/29/22 7:00 PM Cleveland @ Syracuse Wed 11/2/22 7:05 PM Syracuse @ Rochester Fri 11/4/22 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Charlotte Sat 11/5/22 6:00 PM Syracuse @ Charlotte Wed 11/9/22 7:00 PM Rochester @ Syracuse Fri 11/11/22 7:00 PM Belleville @ Syracuse Sat 11/12/22 7:00 PM Utica @ Syracuse Wed 11/16/22 10:35 AM Syracuse @ Springfield Sat 11/19/22 7:05 PM Syracuse @ Belleville Wed 11/23/22 7:00 PM Toronto @ Syracuse Fri 11/25/22 7:00 PM Providence @ Syracuse Sat 11/26/22 7:00 PM Providence @ Syracuse Fri 12/2/22 7:05 PM Syracuse @ Belleville Sat 12/3/22 4:00 PM Syracuse @ Toronto Wed 12/7/22 7:05 PM Syracuse @ Rochester Fri 12/9/22 7:00 PM Toronto @ Syracuse Sat 12/10/22 7:00 PM Utica @ Syracuse Fri 12/16/22 7:00 PM Springfield @ Syracuse Sat 12/17/22 7:00 PM Bridgeport @ Syracuse Wed 12/21/22 7:00 PM Laval @ Syracuse Fri 12/23/22 7:05 PM Syracuse @ Rochester Wed 12/28/22 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Laval Fri 12/30/22 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Laval Fri 1/6/23 7:00 PM Belleville @ Syracuse Sat 1/7/23 7:00 PM Rochester @ Syracuse Sun 1/8/23 5:00 PM Syracuse @ Hershey Fri 1/13/23 7:00 PM Laval @ Syracuse Sat 1/14/23 7:05 PM Syracuse @ Lehigh Valley Mon 1/16/23 1:00 PM Utica @ Syracuse Wed 1/18/23 7:05 PM Syracuse @ Wilkes-Barre Fri 1/20/23 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Utica Sat 1/21/23 7:00 PM Utica @ Syracuse Fri 1/27/23 7:00 PM Utica @ Syracuse Sat 1/28/23 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Hartford Sun 1/29/23 3:05 PM Syracuse @ Providence Wed 2/1/23 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Utica Fri 2/3/23 7:00 PM Charlotte @ Syracuse Sat 2/4/23 7:00 PM Charlotte @ Syracuse Fri 2/10/23 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Laval Sat 2/11/23 7:00 PM Rochester @ Syracuse Wed 2/15/23 7:05 PM Syracuse @ Belleville Sat 2/18/23 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Utica Sun 2/19/23 3:05 PM Syracuse @ Rochester Fri 2/24/23 7:00 PM Wilkes-Barre @ Syracuse Sat 2/25/23 7:00 PM Hartford @ Syracuse Sun 2/26/23 4:00 PM Syracuse @ Toronto Wed 3/1/23 7:00 PM Cleveland @ Syracuse Fri 3/3/23 7:00 PM Lehigh Valley @ Syracuse Sun 3/5/23 3:00 PM Syracuse @ Utica Fri 3/10/23 7:00 PM Laval @ Syracuse Sat 3/11/23 7:00 PM Rochester @ Syracuse Wed 3/15/23 7:05 PM Syracuse @ Providence Fri 3/17/23 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Bridgeport Sat 3/18/23 7:00 PM Wilkes-Barre @ Syracuse Fri 3/24/23 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Utica Sat 3/25/23 7:00 PM Hershey @ Syracuse Sun 3/26/23 5:00 PM Utica @ Syracuse Fri 3/31/23 7:00 PM Belleville @ Syracuse Sat 4/1/23 6:05 PM Syracuse @ Wilkes-Barre Sun 4/2/23 3:00 PM Syracuse @ Utica Wed 4/5/23 7:05 PM Syracuse @ Rochester Fri 4/7/23 7:00 PM Rochester @ Syracuse Sat 4/8/23 7:00 PM Laval @ Syracuse Wed 4/12/23 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Utica Fri 4/14/23 7:00 PM Syracuse @ Laval Sat 4/15/23 7:00 PM Utica @ Syracuse

