(WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Crunch, in connection with the American Hockey League, has announced their 2022-2023 regular season schedule.
Friday, October 14, and Saturday, October 15 will be the opening games on the road for the Crunch against the Cleveland Monsters. They will then travel to Rochester on Friday, October 21, and return home to host the Amerks at the Upstate Medical University Arena for their home opener on Saturday, October 22 at 7 p.m.
The Crunch will play 72 games, 36 of which will be home in Syracuse.
According to the Crunch, their most frequent matchups will be 14 games with Utica, 12 against Rochester, eight against Laval, six each with Belleville and Toronto, four each against Cleveland, Charlotte, Providence, and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, and two each against Bridgeport, Hartford, Hershy, Leigh Valley and Springfield.
The complete 2022-2023 season schedule is below, subject to change:
|Day
|Date
|Time
|Visiting Team
|@
|Home Team
|Fri
|10/14/22
|7:00 PM
|Syracuse
|@
|Cleveland
|Sat
|10/15/22
|7:00 PM
|Syracuse
|@
|Cleveland
|Fri
|10/21/22
|7:05 PM
|Syracuse
|@
|Rochester
|Sat
|10/22/22
|7:00 PM
|Rochester
|@
|Syracuse
|Wed
|10/26/22
|7:00 PM
|Syracuse
|@
|Toronto
|Fri
|10/28/22
|7:00 PM
|Toronto
|@
|Syracuse
|Sat
|10/29/22
|7:00 PM
|Cleveland
|@
|Syracuse
|Wed
|11/2/22
|7:05 PM
|Syracuse
|@
|Rochester
|Fri
|11/4/22
|7:00 PM
|Syracuse
|@
|Charlotte
|Sat
|11/5/22
|6:00 PM
|Syracuse
|@
|Charlotte
|Wed
|11/9/22
|7:00 PM
|Rochester
|@
|Syracuse
|Fri
|11/11/22
|7:00 PM
|Belleville
|@
|Syracuse
|Sat
|11/12/22
|7:00 PM
|Utica
|@
|Syracuse
|Wed
|11/16/22
|10:35 AM
|Syracuse
|@
|Springfield
|Sat
|11/19/22
|7:05 PM
|Syracuse
|@
|Belleville
|Wed
|11/23/22
|7:00 PM
|Toronto
|@
|Syracuse
|Fri
|11/25/22
|7:00 PM
|Providence
|@
|Syracuse
|Sat
|11/26/22
|7:00 PM
|Providence
|@
|Syracuse
|Fri
|12/2/22
|7:05 PM
|Syracuse
|@
|Belleville
|Sat
|12/3/22
|4:00 PM
|Syracuse
|@
|Toronto
|Wed
|12/7/22
|7:05 PM
|Syracuse
|@
|Rochester
|Fri
|12/9/22
|7:00 PM
|Toronto
|@
|Syracuse
|Sat
|12/10/22
|7:00 PM
|Utica
|@
|Syracuse
|Fri
|12/16/22
|7:00 PM
|Springfield
|@
|Syracuse
|Sat
|12/17/22
|7:00 PM
|Bridgeport
|@
|Syracuse
|Wed
|12/21/22
|7:00 PM
|Laval
|@
|Syracuse
|Fri
|12/23/22
|7:05 PM
|Syracuse
|@
|Rochester
|Wed
|12/28/22
|7:00 PM
|Syracuse
|@
|Laval
|Fri
|12/30/22
|7:00 PM
|Syracuse
|@
|Laval
|Fri
|1/6/23
|7:00 PM
|Belleville
|@
|Syracuse
|Sat
|1/7/23
|7:00 PM
|Rochester
|@
|Syracuse
|Sun
|1/8/23
|5:00 PM
|Syracuse
|@
|Hershey
|Fri
|1/13/23
|7:00 PM
|Laval
|@
|Syracuse
|Sat
|1/14/23
|7:05 PM
|Syracuse
|@
|Lehigh Valley
|Mon
|1/16/23
|1:00 PM
|Utica
|@
|Syracuse
|Wed
|1/18/23
|7:05 PM
|Syracuse
|@
|Wilkes-Barre
|Fri
|1/20/23
|7:00 PM
|Syracuse
|@
|Utica
|Sat
|1/21/23
|7:00 PM
|Utica
|@
|Syracuse
|Fri
|1/27/23
|7:00 PM
|Utica
|@
|Syracuse
|Sat
|1/28/23
|7:00 PM
|Syracuse
|@
|Hartford
|Sun
|1/29/23
|3:05 PM
|Syracuse
|@
|Providence
|Wed
|2/1/23
|7:00 PM
|Syracuse
|@
|Utica
|Fri
|2/3/23
|7:00 PM
|Charlotte
|@
|Syracuse
|Sat
|2/4/23
|7:00 PM
|Charlotte
|@
|Syracuse
|Fri
|2/10/23
|7:00 PM
|Syracuse
|@
|Laval
|Sat
|2/11/23
|7:00 PM
|Rochester
|@
|Syracuse
|Wed
|2/15/23
|7:05 PM
|Syracuse
|@
|Belleville
|Sat
|2/18/23
|7:00 PM
|Syracuse
|@
|Utica
|Sun
|2/19/23
|3:05 PM
|Syracuse
|@
|Rochester
|Fri
|2/24/23
|7:00 PM
|Wilkes-Barre
|@
|Syracuse
|Sat
|2/25/23
|7:00 PM
|Hartford
|@
|Syracuse
|Sun
|2/26/23
|4:00 PM
|Syracuse
|@
|Toronto
|Wed
|3/1/23
|7:00 PM
|Cleveland
|@
|Syracuse
|Fri
|3/3/23
|7:00 PM
|Lehigh Valley
|@
|Syracuse
|Sun
|3/5/23
|3:00 PM
|Syracuse
|@
|Utica
|Fri
|3/10/23
|7:00 PM
|Laval
|@
|Syracuse
|Sat
|3/11/23
|7:00 PM
|Rochester
|@
|Syracuse
|Wed
|3/15/23
|7:05 PM
|Syracuse
|@
|Providence
|Fri
|3/17/23
|7:00 PM
|Syracuse
|@
|Bridgeport
|Sat
|3/18/23
|7:00 PM
|Wilkes-Barre
|@
|Syracuse
|Fri
|3/24/23
|7:00 PM
|Syracuse
|@
|Utica
|Sat
|3/25/23
|7:00 PM
|Hershey
|@
|Syracuse
|Sun
|3/26/23
|5:00 PM
|Utica
|@
|Syracuse
|Fri
|3/31/23
|7:00 PM
|Belleville
|@
|Syracuse
|Sat
|4/1/23
|6:05 PM
|Syracuse
|@
|Wilkes-Barre
|Sun
|4/2/23
|3:00 PM
|Syracuse
|@
|Utica
|Wed
|4/5/23
|7:05 PM
|Syracuse
|@
|Rochester
|Fri
|4/7/23
|7:00 PM
|Rochester
|@
|Syracuse
|Sat
|4/8/23
|7:00 PM
|Laval
|@
|Syracuse
|Wed
|4/12/23
|7:00 PM
|Syracuse
|@
|Utica
|Fri
|4/14/23
|7:00 PM
|Syracuse
|@
|Laval
|Sat
|4/15/23
|7:00 PM
|Utica
|@
|Syracuse
For more information about the Syracuse Crunch, click here.