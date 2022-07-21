(WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Crunch, in connection with the American Hockey League, has announced their 2022-2023 regular season schedule.

Friday, October 14, and Saturday, October 15 will be the opening games on the road for the Crunch against the Cleveland Monsters. They will then travel to Rochester on Friday, October 21, and return home to host the Amerks at the Upstate Medical University Arena for their home opener on Saturday, October 22 at 7 p.m.

The Crunch will play 72 games, 36 of which will be home in Syracuse.

According to the Crunch, their most frequent matchups will be 14 games with Utica, 12 against Rochester, eight against Laval, six each with Belleville and Toronto, four each against Cleveland, Charlotte, Providence, and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, and two each against Bridgeport, Hartford, Hershy, Leigh Valley and Springfield.

The complete 2022-2023 season schedule is below, subject to change:

DayDateTimeVisiting Team@Home Team
Fri10/14/227:00 PMSyracuse@Cleveland
Sat10/15/227:00 PMSyracuse@Cleveland
Fri10/21/227:05 PMSyracuse@Rochester
Sat10/22/227:00 PMRochester@Syracuse
Wed10/26/227:00 PMSyracuse@Toronto
Fri10/28/227:00 PMToronto@Syracuse
Sat10/29/227:00 PMCleveland@Syracuse
Wed11/2/227:05 PMSyracuse@Rochester
Fri11/4/227:00 PMSyracuse@Charlotte
Sat11/5/226:00 PMSyracuse@Charlotte
Wed11/9/227:00 PMRochester@Syracuse
Fri11/11/227:00 PMBelleville@Syracuse
Sat11/12/227:00 PMUtica@Syracuse
Wed11/16/2210:35 AMSyracuse@Springfield
Sat11/19/227:05 PMSyracuse@Belleville
Wed11/23/227:00 PMToronto@Syracuse
Fri11/25/227:00 PMProvidence@Syracuse
Sat11/26/227:00 PMProvidence@Syracuse
Fri12/2/227:05 PMSyracuse@Belleville
Sat12/3/224:00 PMSyracuse@Toronto
Wed12/7/227:05 PMSyracuse@Rochester
Fri12/9/227:00 PMToronto@Syracuse
Sat12/10/227:00 PMUtica@Syracuse
Fri12/16/227:00 PMSpringfield@Syracuse
Sat12/17/227:00 PMBridgeport@Syracuse
Wed12/21/227:00 PMLaval@Syracuse
Fri12/23/227:05 PMSyracuse@Rochester
Wed12/28/227:00 PMSyracuse@Laval
Fri12/30/227:00 PMSyracuse@Laval
Fri1/6/237:00 PMBelleville@Syracuse
Sat1/7/237:00 PMRochester@Syracuse
Sun1/8/235:00 PMSyracuse@Hershey
Fri1/13/237:00 PMLaval@Syracuse
Sat1/14/237:05 PMSyracuse@Lehigh Valley
Mon1/16/231:00 PMUtica@Syracuse
Wed1/18/237:05 PMSyracuse@Wilkes-Barre
Fri1/20/237:00 PMSyracuse@Utica
Sat1/21/237:00 PMUtica@Syracuse
Fri1/27/237:00 PMUtica@Syracuse
Sat1/28/237:00 PMSyracuse@Hartford
Sun1/29/233:05 PMSyracuse@Providence
Wed2/1/237:00 PMSyracuse@Utica
Fri2/3/237:00 PMCharlotte@Syracuse
Sat2/4/237:00 PMCharlotte@Syracuse
Fri2/10/237:00 PMSyracuse@Laval
Sat2/11/237:00 PMRochester@Syracuse
Wed2/15/237:05 PMSyracuse@Belleville
Sat2/18/237:00 PMSyracuse@Utica
Sun2/19/233:05 PMSyracuse@Rochester
Fri2/24/237:00 PMWilkes-Barre@Syracuse
Sat2/25/237:00 PMHartford@Syracuse
Sun2/26/234:00 PMSyracuse@Toronto
Wed3/1/237:00 PMCleveland@Syracuse
Fri3/3/237:00 PMLehigh Valley@Syracuse
Sun3/5/233:00 PMSyracuse@Utica
Fri3/10/237:00 PMLaval@Syracuse
Sat3/11/237:00 PMRochester@Syracuse
Wed3/15/237:05 PMSyracuse@Providence
Fri3/17/237:00 PMSyracuse@Bridgeport
Sat3/18/237:00 PMWilkes-Barre@Syracuse
Fri3/24/237:00 PMSyracuse@Utica
Sat3/25/237:00 PMHershey@Syracuse
Sun3/26/235:00 PMUtica@Syracuse
Fri3/31/237:00 PMBelleville@Syracuse
Sat4/1/236:05 PMSyracuse@Wilkes-Barre
Sun4/2/233:00 PMSyracuse@Utica
Wed4/5/237:05 PMSyracuse@Rochester
Fri4/7/237:00 PMRochester@Syracuse
Sat4/8/237:00 PMLaval@Syracuse
Wed4/12/237:00 PMSyracuse@Utica
Fri4/14/237:00 PMSyracuse@Laval
Sat4/15/237:00 PMUtica@Syracuse

