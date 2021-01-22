Syracuse Crunch announce 2020-21 regular season schedule

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Crunch announced the 2020-21 regular season schedule Friday.
The Crunch opens their 27th season on Saturday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. against the Utica Comets.
Syracuse’s 32-game schedule will have 16 home games. All of the home games will start at 7 p.m. Every home game will be televised locally on CW6.
The complete 2020-21 regular season schedule is as follows, subject to change.
|Day
|Date
|Time
|Visiting Team
|@
|Home Team
|Sat.
|2/6/21
|7 p.m.
|Utica
|@
|Syracuse*
|Wed.
|2/10/21
|7:05 p.m.
|Syracuse
|@
|Rochester
|Sat.
|2/13/21
|7 p.m.
|W-B/Scranton
|@
|Syracuse*
|Wed.
|2/17/21
|7 p.m.
|Syracuse
|@
|Utica
|Sat.
|2/20/21
|7 p.m.
|Rochester
|@
|Syracuse*
|Wed.
|2/24/21
|7 p.m.
|Rochester
|@
|Syracuse
|Sat.
|2/27/21
|7 p.m.
|Utica
|@
|Syracuse*
|Wed.
|3/3/21
|5 p.m.
|Syracuse
|@
|W-B/Scranton
|Sat.
|3/6/21
|7 p.m.
|Rochester
|@
|Syracuse*
|Fri.
|3/12/21
|7 p.m.
|Syracuse
|@
|Utica
|Sat.
|3/13/21
|7 p.m.
|W-B/Scranton
|@
|Syracuse*
|Wed.
|3/17/21
|7:05 p.m.
|Syracuse
|@
|Rochester
|Sat.
|3/20/21
|7 p.m.
|Utica
|@
|Syracuse*
|Wed.
|3/24/21
|5 p.m.
|Syracuse
|@
|W-B/Scranton
|Sat.
|3/27/21
|7 p.m.
|Utica
|@
|Syracuse*
|Wed.
|3/31/21
|7 p.m.
|Syracuse
|@
|Utica
|Fri.
|4/2/21
|7:05 p.m.
|Syracuse
|@
|Rochester
|Sat.
|4/3/21
|7 p.m.
|Rochester
|@
|Syracuse*
|Wed.
|4/7/21
|7:05 p.m.
|Syracuse
|@
|Rochester
|Sat.
|4/10/21
|7 p.m.
|Utica
|@
|Syracuse*
|Wed.
|4/14/21
|7 p.m.
|Syracuse
|@
|Utica
|Sat.
|4/17/21
|7 p.m.
|W-B/Scranton
|@
|Syracuse*
|Mon.
|4/19/21
|7 p.m.
|Utica
|@
|Syracuse
|Wed.
|4/21/21
|7:05 p.m.
|Syracuse
|@
|Rochester
|Sat.
|4/24/21
|7 p.m.
|Rochester
|@
|Syracuse*
|Wed.
|4/28/21
|7 p.m.
|Syracuse
|@
|Utica
|Sat.
|5/1/21
|7 p.m.
|Rochester
|@
|Syracuse*
|Wed.
|5/5/21
|7 p.m.
|Syracuse
|@
|Utica
|Sat.
|5/8/21
|7 p.m.
|Utica
|@
|Syracuse*
|Mon.
|5/10/21
|7 p.m.
|Syracuse
|@
|Utica
|Wed.
|5/12/21
|7 p.m.
|Syracuse
|@
|W-B/Scranton
|Sat.
|5/15/21
|7 p.m.
|Syracuse
|@
|Rochester
