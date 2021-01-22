Syracuse Crunch announce 2020-21 regular season schedule

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Crunch announced the 2020-21 regular season schedule Friday.

The Crunch opens their 27th season on Saturday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. against the Utica Comets.

Syracuse’s 32-game schedule will have 16 home games. All of the home games will start at 7 p.m. Every home game will be televised locally on CW6.

The complete 2020-21 regular season schedule is as follows, subject to change.