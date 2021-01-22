Syracuse Crunch announce 2020-21 regular season schedule

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Crunch announced the 2020-21 regular season schedule Friday.

The Crunch opens their 27th season on Saturday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. against the Utica Comets.

Syracuse’s 32-game schedule will have 16 home games. All of the home games will start at 7 p.m. Every home game will be televised locally on CW6.

The complete 2020-21 regular season schedule is as follows, subject to change.

DayDateTimeVisiting Team@Home Team
Sat.2/6/217 p.m.Utica@Syracuse*
Wed.2/10/217:05 p.m.Syracuse@Rochester
Sat.2/13/217 p.m.W-B/Scranton@Syracuse*
Wed.2/17/217 p.m.Syracuse@Utica
Sat.2/20/217 p.m.Rochester@Syracuse*
Wed.2/24/217 p.m.Rochester@Syracuse
Sat.2/27/217 p.m.Utica@Syracuse*
Wed.3/3/215 p.m.Syracuse@W-B/Scranton
Sat.3/6/217 p.m.Rochester@Syracuse*
Fri.3/12/217 p.m.Syracuse@Utica
Sat.3/13/217 p.m.W-B/Scranton@Syracuse*
Wed.3/17/217:05 p.m.Syracuse@Rochester
Sat.3/20/217 p.m.Utica@Syracuse*
Wed.3/24/215 p.m.Syracuse@W-B/Scranton
Sat.3/27/217 p.m.Utica@Syracuse*
Wed.3/31/217 p.m.Syracuse@Utica
Fri.4/2/217:05 p.m.Syracuse@Rochester
Sat.4/3/217 p.m.Rochester@Syracuse*
Wed.4/7/217:05 p.m.Syracuse@Rochester
Sat.4/10/217 p.m.Utica@Syracuse*
Wed.4/14/217 p.m.Syracuse@Utica
Sat.4/17/217 p.m.W-B/Scranton@Syracuse*
Mon.4/19/217 p.m.Utica@Syracuse
Wed.4/21/217:05 p.m.Syracuse@Rochester
Sat.4/24/217 p.m.Rochester@Syracuse*
Wed.4/28/217 p.m.Syracuse@Utica
Sat.5/1/217 p.m.Rochester@Syracuse*
Wed.5/5/217 p.m.Syracuse@Utica
Sat.5/8/217 p.m.Utica@Syracuse*
Mon.5/10/217 p.m.Syracuse@Utica
Wed.5/12/217 p.m.Syracuse@W-B/Scranton
Sat.5/15/217 p.m.Syracuse@Rochester

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected