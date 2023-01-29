SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) – Hugo Alnefelt posted a 51-save shutout as the Syracuse Crunch blanked the Providence Bruins, 4-0, today at the Amica Mutual Pavilion.

The win advances the Crunch to 20-14-3-3 on the season and 1-1-1-0 in the four-game season series against the Bruins.

Alnefelt faced a season-high 51 shots, turning them all aside, for this second shutout of the season. Bruins goaltender Keith Kinkaid stopped 10-of-13 shots before being relieved by Kyle Keyser to start the second period. Keyser went on to turn aside 18-of-19.

The Syracuse power play converted on 1-of-5 opportunities, while the penalty kill was a perfect 6-for-6.

The Crunch opened scoring just 2:07 into the game. After Gemel Smith gained control of the puck in the right-wing corner, he skated towards the net and jammed the puck past Kinkaid. Three minutes later, Syracuse doubled their lead on the power play. Alex Barre-Boulet centered the puck from along the left-wing boards for Gabriel Dumont to quickly redirect it into the net. At the 16:23 mark, Barre-Boulet wrapped around the back of the cage and scored on his backhand to put the Crunch up by three.

Syracuse made it a 4-0 lead off a shorthanded goal 2:47 into the middle frame. Jack Finley forced the turnover and skated the puck through the neutral zone before feeding Phil Myers for the goal.

The Crunch held onto their lead through the third period to earn four out of a possible six points in the weekend’s three-in-three.

The Crunch are back in action on Wednesday when they travel to face the Utica Comets.