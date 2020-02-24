Syracuse Crunch blow a two-goal lead falling in overtime at Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, M.A. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) –

The Springfield Thunderbirds rallied past the Syracuse Crunch, 3-2, in overtime tonight at the MassMutual Center.

Cal Foote and Taylor Raddysh built a two-goal lead for the Crunch before the Thunderbirds rallied back to tie the game and take the win in overtime. Syracuse picked up five of a possible six points during the three-in-three weekend and move to 26-22-4-5 on the season.

Goaltender Spencer Martin stopped 33-of-36 shots in net for the Crunch. Philippe Desrosiers made 34 saves between the pipes for the Thunderbirds. Syracuse went 1-for-2 on the power play 3-for-4 on the penalty kill.

The Crunch opened scoring with just three seconds remaining in the first period. Daniel Walcott forced a turnover along the left-wing boards and sent a slick centering pass for Foote to send home.

Syracuse doubled their lead with a power-play goal halfway through the middle frame. Boris Katchouk’s pass ricocheted off a Springfield skater and into the left circle for Raddysh to fire in. Jimmy Huntington recorded the secondary helper.

The Thunderbirds finally responded 17:25 into the second period. Rodrigo Abols won the faceoff in the left circle and sent it back to Ethan Prow. He walked the blue line and sent in shot from the high slot.

Springfield evened the score to eventually force overtime with a power-play goal of their own 11:39 into the third period. Henrik Borgstrom potted a wrister from the top of the right circle while Martin was screened down low.

The Thunderbirds completed the comeback when Brady Keeper netted the game-winner 2:35 into the extra frame.

The Crunch return home to host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Friday at 7 p.m.

