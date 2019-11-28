Closings
Syracuse Crunch clipped by the Utica Comets

UTICA, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) –

The Syracuse Crunch dropped a 4-1 game to the Utica Comets at the Adirondack Bank Center tonight.

After giving up two goals, Danick Martel found the back of the net for the Crunch but team was unable to rally back from the deficit. The loss moves Syracuse to 10-7-2-0 on the season and 1-3-0-0 in the 12-game season series against Utica.

Scott Wedgewood turned aside 31-of-34 shots in net for the Crunch. Michael DiPietro stopped 23-of-24 between the pipes for the Comets. Syracuse went 1-for-6 on the power play, while Utica was 2-for-6.

The Comets were first on the board with a power-play goal 17:29 into the opening frame. Mitch Eliot fired home a slap shot from the center point off assists from Carter Camper and Francis Perron.

Utica doubled their lead with another power-play goal 11:18 into the second period. Sven Baertschi wrapped around the back of the net and fed Reid Boucher for a backdoor shot. Brogan Rafferty tallied the secondary helper.

The Crunch stole one back with a power-play goal of their own late in the middle frame. After a battle in front of the net, Martel got his stick on the puck and jammed it over the goal line. Nolan Valleau and Otto Somppi earned credit for the assists.

Just 1:58 into the third period, Utica regained their two-goal lead. Dylan Blujus netted a long shot from the right point with the help of Tanner Sorenson and Dyson Stevenson.

Baertschi hit the empty net off a pass from Boucher in the final minutes to secure a Comets victory.

The Crunch return to the War Memorial Arena to host the Laval Rocket on Friday at 7 p.m.

