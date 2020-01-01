Syracuse Crunch comeback falls short against Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) –

The Syracuse Crunch were downed by the Binghamton Devils, 5-3, tonight at the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena.

The loss puts the Crunch on a three-game skid and moves the team to 16-14-2-1 on the season and 3-1-0-1 in the 10-game season series against the Devils.

Goaltender Spencer Martin stopped 28-of-32 shots in net for the Crunch, while Louis Domingue earned the win with 26 saves between the pipes for the Devils. Syracuse converted on 2-of-6 power play opportunities and went 3-for-4 on the penalty kill.

The Crunch opened scoring with a power-play goal three minutes into the game. Gemel Smith won the faceoff in the left circle and sent it back for Cameron Gaunce. His feed set up Cory Conacher for a one-timer from the right circle.

At 13:03, the Devils evened the score when Michael McLeod jammed the puck across the goal line during a scramble in front of the net. Nathan Bastian and Brandon Baddock earned the assists. With 2:12 remaining in the first period, Binghamton took the lead on the power play. Dakota Mermis fired a slap shot from the high slot with the help of Fabian Zetterlund and Chris Conner.

The Devils went up 3-1 seven minutes into the middle frame. Julian Melchiori fired a shot from the high slot that was stopped by Martin, but the Melchiori found his own rebound and chipped it in. Assists went to Baddock and Nick Merkley.

Jeremy Groleau added another for Binghamton 2:12 into the third with a wrister from the top of the right circle. Helpers went to Nick Merkley and Brett Seney.

The Crunch started a comeback attempt at the 8:42 mark. Daniel Walcott dished a backhanded centering feed for Gemel Smith to redirect in as he came skating down the slot. Alex Volkov tallied the secondary helper. Three minutes later, Mathieu Joseph swept in the rebound of Cal Foote’s point shot to pull the Crunch within one. Smith made it a three-point night with an assist on the play.

Bastian halted the comeback and secured a Devils victory when he hit the empty net in the final seconds.

The Crunch return home to host Toronto on Friday at 7 p.m