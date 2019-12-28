Syracuse Crunch drop shootout thriller against Binghamton

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) –

The Syracuse Crunch opened scoring in the third period, but the Binghamton Devils climbed back to force overtime and take a 2-1 win in a shootout tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

Alex Barre-Boulet scored the Crunch’s lone goal as the team moves to 16-12-2-1 on the season and 3-0-0-1 in the 10-game season series against the Devils.

Goaltender Spencer Martin stopped 29 shots and 1-of-2 shootout attempts between the pipes for the Crunch. Cory Schneider turned aside 39-of-40 and all three shootout attempts in net for the Devils. Syracuse went 0-for-3 on the power play, but a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

After two scoreless periods, the Crunch broke the stalemate 8:50 into the final frame. Barre-Boulet got his stick on the puck and sent it across the goal line during a scramble in front of the cage. Gemel Smith and Danick Martel earned the assists.

With 2:58 remaining in the third, the Devils came back to tie the game and eventually force overtime when Nathan Bastian tipped in Michael McLeod’s right circle shot.

Neither team scored in the extra frame and the game went to a three-round shootout. Mikhail Maltsev netted the only goal and eventual game-winner in the second round to give Binghamton their first win over Syracuse this season.

The Crunch travel to face Belleville tomorrow at 7 p.m.

