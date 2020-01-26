Syracuse Crunch drops final game before All-Star break to Rochester

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) –

The Syracuse Crunch were downed by the Rochester Americans, 3-2, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

The loss snaps a four-game points streak and moves the team to 20-19-3-3 on the season and 1-2-2-0 in the 12-game season series against the Amerks.

Goaltender Spencer Martin stopped 36-of-39 shots in net for the Crunch, while Andrew Hammond recorded the win with 35 saves between the pipes for the Amerks. Syracuse converted on 1-of-4 power play opportunities and went a perfect 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

Rochester opened scoring with 1:38 remaining in the first period. After a tie up following a left circle faceoff, Eric Cornel found the puck and fired in a wrister. Sean Malone earned the assist.

The Amerks doubled their lead 1:01 into the second stanza. Andrew Oglevie threw a cross-zone pass from along the left-wing boards that ricocheted off a skate and in.

The Crunch responded and stole one back with 5:01 remaining in the second period. Cal Foote passed down to Alex Barre-Boulet positioned at the post. He quickly dished it over for Danick Martel to chip in backdoor.

The Amerks regained their two-goal lead shorthanded after capitalizing on a mishandled puck 8:39 into the third period. Jean-Sebastien Dea stole the puck from Martin when he went behind the net to play it and wrapped around to tuck it across the goal line.

Syracuse started a late comeback with 1:42 remaining in the game when Foote sent home a shot from the high slot while on the power play, but the team couldn’t find the equalizer and fell in regulation. Mathiue Joseph and Taylor Raddysh recorded points on the final goal.

The Crunch are back in action on Friday when they travel to Rochester to rematch the Amerks.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

2019-2020 Syracuse Crunch Home Games:

  • Saturday, October 19 at 7 p.m. vs. Charlotte Checkers
  • Saturday, October 26 at 7 p.m. vs. Rochester Americans
  • Sunday, October 27 at 5 p.m. vs. Toronto Marlies
  • Friday, November 1 at 7 p.m. vs. Bridgeport Sound Tigers
  • Saturday, November 2 at 7 p.m. vs. Binghamton Devils
  • Friday, November 8 at 7 p.m. vs. Belleville Senators
  • Friday, November 15 at 7 p.m. vs. Utica Comets
  • Saturday, November 16 at 7 p.m. vs. Cleveland Monsters
  • Saturday, November 23 at 7 p.m. vs. Hartford Wolf Pack
  • Friday, November 29 at 7 p.m. vs. Laval Rocket
  • Wednesday, December 4 at 7 p.m. vs. Charlotte Checkers
  • Friday, December 6 at 7 p.m. vs. Laval Rocket
  • Saturday, December 7 at 7 p.m. vs. Bridgeport Sound Tigers
  • Friday, December 20 at 7 p.m. vs. Belleville Senators
  • Saturday, December 21 at 7 p.m. vs. Binghamton Devils
  • Friday, December 27 at 7 p.m. vs. Binghamton Devils
  • Friday, January 3 at 7 p.m. vs. Toronto Marlies
  • Friday, January 10 at 7 p.m. vs. Laval Rocket
  • Saturday, January 11 at 7 p.m. vs. Rochester Americans
  • Friday, January 17 at 7 p.m. vs. Springfield Thunderbirds
  • Monday, January 20 at 1 p.m. vs. Utica Comets
  • Friday, January 24 at 7 p.m. vs. Binghamton Devils
  • Saturday, January 25 at 7 p.m. vs. Rochester Americans
  • Saturday, February 1 at 7 p.m. vs. Providence Bruins
  • Friday, February 14 at 7 p.m. vs. Utica Comets
  • Saturday, February 15 at 7 p.m. vs. Rochester Americans
  • Friday, February 21 at 7 p.m. vs. Cleveland Monsters
  • Saturday, February 22 at 7 p.m. vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms
  • Friday, February 28 at 7 p.m. vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
  • Saturday, February 29 at 7 p.m. vs. Rochester Americans
  • Saturday, March 14 at 7 p.m. vs. Belleville Senators
  • Tuesday, March 17 at 7 p.m. vs. Utica Comets
  • Friday, March 20 at 7 p.m. vs. Binghamton Devils
  • Saturday, March 21 at 7 p.m. vs. Utica Comets
  • Friday, March 27 at 7 p.m. vs. Hershey Bears
  • Saturday, April 4 at 7 p.m. vs. Rochester Americans
  • Friday, April 10 at 7 p.m. vs. Toronto Marlies
  • Saturday, April 11 at 7 p.m. vs. Utica Comets

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected