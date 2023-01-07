SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) –

The Syracuse Crunch rallied back from a three-goal deficit to tie the game, but the Rochester Americans ultimately tallied the game-winner in a 4-3 victory tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

The Crunch are now on a four-game winless streak and move to 13-12-2-3 on the season and 2-4-0-0 in the 12-game season series against the Amerks.

Crunch goaltender Max Lagace turned aside 13-of-16 shots before being relieved by Jack LaFontaine to start the second period. LaFontaine went on to stop 12-of-13. Malcolm Subban stopped 41-of-44 between the pipes for the Amerks.

Syracuse converted on 1-of-5 power play opportunities, while Rochester went 1-for-6.

The Amerks were first on the board with a goal 8:02 into the game. Lawrence Pilut’s left point shot went off Mason Jobst’s stick and set up Ethan Prow on the backdoor. They doubled their lead at the 10:38 mark when Brett Murray netted a wrister from the slot while on the man-advantage. Rochester proceeded to make it a three-goal lead with 3:06 remaining in the opening frame. Lukas Rousek dropped a pass back for Prow to score his second of the night.

The Crunch finally solved Subban 7:19 into the second period with a power-play goal. Simon Ryfors shoveled a backhander towards the net that Shawn Element tipped past the goaltender.

Syracuse came back within one just 18 seconds into the third period. Darren Raddysh ripped a shot from the blue line that was redirected by Daniel Walcott then tipped in by Jack Finley. Gemel Smith tied the game at the 11:05 mark when he snuck the puck between Subban and the goal post.

Rochester quickly responded to regain the lead at 13:40 off a wrist shot from Jeremy Davies and held on for the win.

The Crunch travel to Hershey to complete the weekend’s three-in-three tomorrow.