SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) –

The Syracuse Crunch were defeated by the Rochester Americans, 3-1, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

After giving up the first goal, Gabriel Fortier tied the game early in the third, but the Amerks potted two more to take the win. Syracuse is now 2-6-1-2 on the season and 1-3-0-0 in the 12-game season series against Rochester.

Crunch goaltender Hugo Alnefelt turned aside 25-of-27 shots. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 34-of-35 between the pipes for the Amerks.

Syracuse was unable to convert on three power play opportunities, but went a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

Seven minutes into the first period, Ethan Prow gave the Amerks the lead with a wrist shot from the blue line.

After a scoreless second period, the Crunch evened the score just 1:44 into the final frame when Gage Goncalves sent a cross-zone pass for Fortier to fire into the back of the net.

Rochester quickly regained their lead just over a minute later when Zach Berzolla tipped the puck past Alnefelt. The Amerks then secured their victory with an empty-net goal from Lukas Rousek in the final seconds.

The Crunch host the Belleville Senators on Friday.