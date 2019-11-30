Closings
Syracuse Crunch falls at home to Laval

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) –

The Syracuse Crunch were topped by the Laval Rocket, 4-2, tonight at the War Memorial Arena.

Laval scored in the opening minute and held on to the lead all game. Danick Martel and Mitchell Stephens both found the back of the net for Syracuse, but the team couldn’t complete a comeback effort and falls to 10-8-2-0 on the season.

Scott Wedgewood turned aside 10-of-13 shots between the pipes for the Crunch before being relieved by Spencer Martin in the third period. Martin went on to stop both shots he faced. Charlie Lindgren earned the win with 26 saves in net for the Rocket. Syracuse went 0-for-5 on the power play, but a perfect 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

Laval jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead just 45 seconds into the game. Jake Evans beat Wedgewood five-hole from the right circle. Assists went to Karl Alzner and Antoine Waked.

Syracuse evened the score late in the first period. Alex Barre-Boulet fired a slap shot from the slot that went wide right. The puck ricocheted off the end boards and back out for Martel to chip in. Stephens tallied a point on the equalizer.

The Rocket went back on top with two goals in the middle stanza. At the 12:04 mark, Matthew Peca drove down the right wing before dishing a pass over for Riley Barber to finish off from below the left circle. Josh Brook recorded the secondary helper. Two minutes later, Alexandre Alain wristed a shot from the left faceoff dot with the help of Lukas Vejdemo and Karl Alzner.

The Crunch came back within one 6:22 into the third period. Barre-Boulet passed off to Martel behind the cage who skated the puck up the left wing and fired. His shot was stopped, but Stephens was down low to net the rebound.

Laval secured their win when Vejdemo drew a penalty in the final seconds and was awarded the empty-net goal.

The Crunch travel to face the Binghamton Devils tomorrow at 7:05 p.m.

