SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) –

The Syracuse Crunch were edged by the Rochester Americans, 2-1, in overtime tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

The team picks up a point as they move to 20-19-5-1 on the season and 4-3-1-0 in the 12-game season series against the Amerks.

Crunch goaltender Hugo Alnefelt turned aside 21-of-23 shots, while Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen earned the win stopping 54-of-55 in net for the Amerks. Syracuse was unable to convert on two power play opportunities, but killed off Rochester’s lone man-advantage.

The Crunch opened scoring 14:26 into the game. The line of Cole Koepke, Gemel Smith and Alex Barre-Boulet generated multiple opportunities during their shift, but it was Smith that found the back of the net during a scramble out front.

The Amerks evened the score with 1:39 remaining in the second period. Alnefelt made the initial save on an odd-man rush, but Dominic Franco grabbed the loose puck along the end boards and centered it for Brett Murray to score as he came streaking down the slot.

The teams remained tied through the third period and went into overtime where Ethan Prow scored the game-winner at 3:04 with a shot from the left circle.

The Crunch host the Utica Comets tomorrow.