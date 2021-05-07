Syracuse Crunch falls in overtime to Utica Comets

UTICA, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) –

The Syracuse Crunch scored twice in just 22 seconds to rally back from a two-goal deficit and force overtime, but the team was eventually downed by the Utica Comets, 5-4, tonight at the Adirondack Bank Center.

The loss moves the Crunch to 17-9-3-0 on the season and 6-4-2-0 in the 14-game season series with the Comets.

Goaltender Spencer Martin turned aside 29-of-34 shots between the pipes for the Crunch. Michael DiPietro stopped 29-of-33 in net for the Comets. Syracuse was unable to convert on four power play opportunities, while Utica went 1-for-4.

The Comets opened scoring at the 18:01 mark of the first period when Tanner Kaspick wrapped around the back of the cage and tucked the puck past Martin. Just 20 seconds later, Ryan Lohin evened the score as he sent in a rebound during a scramble in front of the net.

Utica regained their lead on the power play 5:51 into the second stanza. John Stevens set up Nolan Stevens for a one-timer from the left circle. A minute later, the Crunch responded to tie the game for a second time. Lohin sent the puck into the zone where it took an odd bounce off a stanchion and ricocheted out into the slot for Henry Bowlby to chip into an unmanned net.

Josh Wesley gave Utica their third lead of the game at 16:34 during an odd-man rush. He carried the puck down the left-wing side and scored as he cut towards the net.

The Comets made it 4-2 just one minute into the third period. Tyler Tucker picked off a pass at center ice, skated into the zone and fired a shot from the left circle.

Syracuse fought back and rattled off two goals in just 22 seconds late in the game to force overtime. Chase Priskie started the comeback when he redirected Taylor Raddysh’s feed as he cut down the slot. Seconds later, Antoine Morand got a stick on Cal Foote’s shot from the blue line to tip it past DiPietro.

Jet Woo won the game for the Comets 42 seconds into the overtime period when he got past the Crunch defense and jammed the puck in on his backhand.

The Crunch and Comets head to Syracuse for their fourth-straight contest tomorrow.