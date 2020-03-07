Syracuse Crunch falls on the road at Toronto

TORONTO, CANADA (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) –

The Syracuse Crunch fell to the Toronto Marlies, 5-2, tonight at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

The loss moves the Crunch to 28-23-4-5 on the season and 2-1-0-0 in the six-game season series against the Marlies.

Goaltender Scott Wedgewood stopped 23-of-27 shots in net for the Crunch, while Parker Gahagen earned the win with 19 saves between the pipes for the Marlies. Both teams went 2-for-6 on the power play.

The Marlies were first on the board 13:06 into the game and quickly went up 2-0 with another goal just 12 seconds later. They opened scoring on the power play when Joseph Duszak sent a lead pass for Kenny Agostino at the blue line. He skated in and fired from the top of the left circle. Seconds later, Miikka Salomaki threw a feed across the crease for Tyler Gaudet to score back door.

The Crunch stole one back with a power-play goal of their own 8:26 into the middle frame. Cameron Gaunce passed over to Alex Barre-Boulet who sniped a shot from the left circle. Mathieu Joseph recorded the secondary helper.

Toronto regained their two-goal lead with 2:23 remaining in the second period. Hudson Elynuik was in the slot to tip in Michael Kapla’s left point shot. They added another power-play goal 6:26 into the final stanza to go up 4-1. Matt Lorito dropped the puck back for Agostino to send home from the left circle.

Syracuse came back within two with their second power-play goal of the night 14:55 into the third. Dennis Yan centered a pass from along the goal line for Taylor Raddysh to redirect in with a quick stick.

Elynuik halted Syracuse’s comeback effort with an empty-netter in the final minute and locked in a Toronto victory.

The Crunch rematch the Marlies tomorrow at 7 p.m.

2019-2020 Syracuse Crunch Home Games:

  • Saturday, October 19 at 7 p.m. vs. Charlotte Checkers
  • Saturday, October 26 at 7 p.m. vs. Rochester Americans
  • Sunday, October 27 at 5 p.m. vs. Toronto Marlies
  • Friday, November 1 at 7 p.m. vs. Bridgeport Sound Tigers
  • Saturday, November 2 at 7 p.m. vs. Binghamton Devils
  • Friday, November 8 at 7 p.m. vs. Belleville Senators
  • Friday, November 15 at 7 p.m. vs. Utica Comets
  • Saturday, November 16 at 7 p.m. vs. Cleveland Monsters
  • Saturday, November 23 at 7 p.m. vs. Hartford Wolf Pack
  • Friday, November 29 at 7 p.m. vs. Laval Rocket
  • Wednesday, December 4 at 7 p.m. vs. Charlotte Checkers
  • Friday, December 6 at 7 p.m. vs. Laval Rocket
  • Saturday, December 7 at 7 p.m. vs. Bridgeport Sound Tigers
  • Friday, December 20 at 7 p.m. vs. Belleville Senators
  • Saturday, December 21 at 7 p.m. vs. Binghamton Devils
  • Friday, December 27 at 7 p.m. vs. Binghamton Devils
  • Friday, January 3 at 7 p.m. vs. Toronto Marlies
  • Friday, January 10 at 7 p.m. vs. Laval Rocket
  • Saturday, January 11 at 7 p.m. vs. Rochester Americans
  • Friday, January 17 at 7 p.m. vs. Springfield Thunderbirds
  • Monday, January 20 at 1 p.m. vs. Utica Comets
  • Friday, January 24 at 7 p.m. vs. Binghamton Devils
  • Saturday, January 25 at 7 p.m. vs. Rochester Americans
  • Saturday, February 1 at 7 p.m. vs. Providence Bruins
  • Friday, February 14 at 7 p.m. vs. Utica Comets
  • Saturday, February 15 at 7 p.m. vs. Rochester Americans
  • Friday, February 21 at 7 p.m. vs. Cleveland Monsters
  • Saturday, February 22 at 7 p.m. vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms
  • Friday, February 28 at 7 p.m. vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
  • Saturday, February 29 at 7 p.m. vs. Rochester Americans
  • Saturday, March 14 at 7 p.m. vs. Belleville Senators
  • Tuesday, March 17 at 7 p.m. vs. Utica Comets
  • Friday, March 20 at 7 p.m. vs. Binghamton Devils
  • Saturday, March 21 at 7 p.m. vs. Utica Comets
  • Friday, March 27 at 7 p.m. vs. Hershey Bears
  • Saturday, April 4 at 7 p.m. vs. Rochester Americans
  • Friday, April 10 at 7 p.m. vs. Toronto Marlies
  • Saturday, April 11 at 7 p.m. vs. Utica Comets

