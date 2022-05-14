LAVAL, QUEBEC, CANADA (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) –

The Syracuse Crunch shutout the Laval Rocket, 3-0, this afternoon at Place Bell to tie the best-of-five North Division Semifinals series, 2-2.

Max Lagace turned aside the four shots he faced in net for the Crunch before leaving the game in the first period. Hugo Alnefelt then stopped all 24 shots in relief to help blank the Rocket. Cayden Primeau blocked 34-of-37 between the pipes for the Rocket. Syracuse converted on 1-of-2 power play opportunities and went a perfect 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

The Crunch were first on the board 5:35 into the game. Anthony Richard skated the puck around the back of the net and sent a cross-crease feed for Cole Koepke to chip in with a backdoor shot from the bottom of the left circle.

Syracuse added two more goals in the third period to secure their win. Just 2:13 into the frame, Alex Barre-Boulet fed Remi Elie for a quick shot from the left circle. Four minutes later, Richard beat Primeau with a wrister from the slot.

The Crunch and Rocket return to Syracuse for a series-deciding Game 5 on Tuesday.