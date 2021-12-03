Tonight’s Syracuse Crunch game postponed due to COVID-19

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Crunch game scheduled for Friday, December 3 has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins are forced to reschedule after experiencing complications with COVID-19 protocols. The Penguins organization will be following enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.

Although the dates are yet to be determined, fans can use their pre-purchased tickets for the make-up games.

Fans will be able to exchange their tickets for any December home game by visiting Guest Services on the second floor of the Upstate Medical University Arena or calling the Crunch office at 315-473-4444.

