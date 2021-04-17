Syracuse Crunch gets back on track with win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) –

Otto Somppi tallied four points in a 4-1 Syracuse Crunch victory over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

The win snaps a two-game skid and advances the Crunch to 11-8-1-0 on the season. Syracuse won the six-game season series against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 5-1-0-0.

Crunch goaltender Spencer Martin turned aside 24-of-25 shots. Alex D’Orio stopped 13-of-16 between the pipes for the Penguins. Both teams were unable to convert on two power play opportunities.

The Crunch opened scoring 9:29 into the game when Taylor Raddysh chipped in a loose puck during a scramble in front of the net. The team doubled their lead at 15:04. Gabe Fortier skated in on a breakaway that D’Orio stopped, but he grabbed the puck and centered it from beyond the goal line for Henry Bowlby to feed Somppi during a quick 2-on-0.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton stole one back at the 7:37 mark of the second period when Tim Schaller picked off a pass and capitalized on the turnover with a shot from the slot.

Syracuse regained their two-goal lead a minute later. Raddysh sent a long lead pass for Boris Katchouk who cut in front of the crease and stuffed the puck past D’Orio while on one skate.

With 2:50 remaining in the game, Somppi hit the empty net to secure a Crunch win.

The Crunch host the Utica Comets on Monday at 7 p.m.