SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Vice President and General Manager of the Syracuse Crunch, Julien BriseBois, announced today that the Syracuse Crunch is assigned Gabriel Fortier from Tampa Bay Lightning’s.

22 year old, Fortier, is from Montreal. He has played in 11 NHL games and scored one goal.

According to the Syracuse Crunch, the 5-foot-10, 177-pound Fortier was a second-round selection of the Lightning (59th overall) at the 2018 NHL Draft.

Fortier made his NHL debut earlier in the 2021-22 season November 30 at St. Louis.

He has played in one game this season for the Lightning on October 15 at Pittsburgh and recorded one hit in 8:25 time on ice.

