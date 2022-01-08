Syracuse Crunch knocks off Rochester for 4th straight win

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) –

The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Rochester Americans, 3-1, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

The Crunch earned all six possible points this week and built a four-game winning streak. Syracuse now sits at 11-10-2-1 this season and 2-2-0-0 in the 12-game season series against the Amerks.

Crunch goaltender Hugo Alnefelt turned aside 30-of-31 shots in victory, while Michael Houser stopped 29-of-31 between the pipes for the Amerks. Syracuse went 2-for-2 on the power play and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill.

After a scoreless first period, the Crunch opened scoring with a power-play goal 6:16 into the middle frame. Simon Ryfors battled to dig the puck out of the corner and centered it to Max Cajkovic. His feed set up Otto Somppi for a one-timer in the right circle. The Amerks responded at the 15:35 mark with a power-play goal of their own when Oskari Laaksonen ripped a slap shot from the high slot.

Syracuse regained their lead with another goal on the man-advantage late in the second period. Charles Hudon sped into the neutral zone and passed off to Alex Barre-Boulet. Hudon continued flying down the slot and buried the return feed.

Cole Koepke hit the empty net in the final seconds of the game to give the Crunch a 3-1 win.

Syracuse travels to face the Laval Rocket on Wednesday.