Syracuse Crunch pick up comeback win over Rochester

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) –

The Syracuse Crunch rallied back from a two-goal deficit to top the Rochester Americans, 5-4, tonight at Upstate Medical University Arena.

Taylor Raddysh paced the Crunch with a goal and two assists, while Ross Colton (1g, 1a) and Cory Conacher (2a) both had multi-point nights. The win halts a two-game skid and moves the Crunch to 1-1-2-0 in the 12-game season series against the Amerks.

Goaltender Martin Spencer stopped 20-of-24 between the pipes for the Crunch. Andrew Hammond turned aside 28-of-33 in net for the Amerks. Both Syracuse and Rochester went 0-for-4 on the power play.

The Amerks opened scoring when Tyler Randell forced a turnover and scored on the breakaway 5:55 into the game. Rochester doubled their lead halfway through the first period. C.J. Smith picked off a pass in the right circle and backhanded a feed across the slot for John Gilmour to chip in back door.

The Crunch got on the board during 4-on-4 play 9:25 into the second period. Colton rushed into the zone down the right wing and fired a wrister as he cut across the slot. Raddysh tallied a point on the play.

A minute later, the Amerks regained their two-goal lead. Smith centered the puck for Brett Murray to score from between the circles. Casey Mittelstadt earned the secondary helper.

Syracuse pulled back within one 2:47 into the third period. Colton chased the puck down behind the net and threw it back out front for Raddysh to redirect past Hammond. Mathieu Joseph tallied an assist on the goal.

Rochester was again quick to respond and answered with a shorthanded goal from Jean-Sebastien Dea less than two minutes later.

The Crunch kicked off a third-period rally at the 8:36 mark scoring three unanswered to steal the win. Katchouk started it when he found the rebound from Ben Thomas’s shot and swept in the second-chance opportunity. Raddysh got the secondary assist. At 11:25, Pat Sieloff ripped a slap shot from the point off a pass from Conacher for his first with the Crunch. Daniel Walcott then potted the game-winner with 2:28 remaining in the game during a scramble in front of the net. Gemel Smith and Conacher assisted on that tally.

The Crunch travel to face the Binghamton Devils for the final game of the weekend’s three-in-three tomorrow at 3:05 p.m.