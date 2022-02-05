Syracuse Crunch picks up home win over Charlotte Checkers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Syracuse Crunch topped the Charlotte Checkers, 3-1, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

The win advances the Crunch to 17-16-3-1 on the season. The Crunch and Checkers split the four-game season series, 2-2-0-0.

Corbin Kaczperski earned his first AHL win in his first AHL start stopping 32-of-33 shots between the pipes for the Crunch. Joey Daccord turned aside 27-of-30 in net for the Checkers.

The Crunch opened scoring 9:49 into the game. Gabriel Dumont passed the puck out from along the end boards to Anthony Richard then skated around the back of the cage. Richard’s shot was blocked, but Dumont chipped in the rebound back door.

Syracuse added two more goals just 26 seconds apart to build up a 3-0 lead in the second period. Gabe Fortier finished off a quick passing play with a one-timer from the bottom of the left circle. Seconds later, Cole Koepke skated in and fired the puck in from the top of the circle.

The Checkers squashed Kaczperski’s shutout attempt with just 17 seconds remaining in the game when Kole Lind scored with a one-timer from the left faceoff dot, but the Crunch held on to their win.

The Crunch travel to face the Laval Rocket on Wednesday.