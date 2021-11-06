Syracuse Crunch shuts out the Laval Rocket

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Syracuse Crunch

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) –

Amir Miftakhov recorded his first North American shutout with a 29-save performance to lead the Syracuse Crunch to a 4-0 win over the Laval Rocket tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

The victory advances the Crunch to 5-3-1-0 on the season and 1-0-0-0 in the eight-game season series against the Rocket.

With tonight’s win, Miftakhov has now won all three of his starts this season. Cayden Primeau stopped 22-of-25 shots between the pipes for the Rocket. Syracuse went 1-for-3 on the power play and a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

Syracuse opened scoring 11:22 into the game when Tristin Langan scored his first AHL goal by sending in a rebound while on the power play.

The Crunch made it 3-0 with two goals just 20 seconds apart in the second period. At 8:17, Daniel Walcott beat Primeau on a short breakaway when he stuffed the puck just past his right skate. Seconds later, Cole Koepke fired in a wrister from the right circle.

With 2:54 remaining in the game, Gabe Dumont added an empty-netter to lock in a Crunch victory.

The Crunch round out a three-game homestand on Wednesday when the Bridegport Islanders come to town.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area