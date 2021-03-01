Syracuse Crunch snaps five-game losing streak with win over Rochester

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) –

The Syracuse Crunch snapped a five-game skid with a 4-3 win over the Rochester Americans tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena tonight.

After giving up the first goal, the Crunch rattled of three consecutive markers by Peter Abbandonato, Devante Stephens and Otto Somppi. Rochester came back to tie the game, but John Ludvig netted the game-winner with his first professional goal to secure the victory. The Crunch are now 2-4-1-0 on the season and 1-1-1-0 in the 12-game season series with the Amerks.

Goaltender Spencer Martin turned aside 31-of-34 shots between the pipes for the Crunch. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 21-of-25 in net for the Amerks. Rochester went 2-for-6 on the power play, while Syracuse was 0-for-2.

The Amerks opened scoring 7:08 into the game. Martin made the initial stop, but the puck slid behind him for Ryan Scarfo to poke in during a battle in front of the cage.

The Crunch knotted the score late in the first period. Luukkonen made the save on Gabe Fortier’s redirection but left the rebound loose for Peter Abbandonato to backhand in.

Syracuse potted two more early in the second period to build a two-goal lead. At 2:05, Stephens tipped in Boris Katchouk’s left side shot as he cut down the slot for his first AHL goal. Four minutes later, Otto Somppi skated the puck into the zone and sent home a wrister from the left circle.

Rochester stole one back halfway through the middle frame when Michael Mersch tipped Jean-Sebastien Dea’s left point shot while on the power play.

The Amerks tied the game with another power-play goal at 6:35 of the third period. After some quick passing, Andrew Oglevie fired a one-timer in from the right circle.

Syracuse went back on top when Ludvig netted the game-winner with 5:31 remaining in the game with a wrister from the slot.

The Crunch travel to face the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Wednesday at 5 p.m.