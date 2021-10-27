Syracuse Crunch snaps slide with overtime win at Hershey

HERSHEY, P.A. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) –

The Syracuse Crunch battled back from a two-goal deficit to top the Hershey Bears, 3-2, in overtime tonight at the Giant Center.

The win snaps a three-game skid and moves the Crunch to 2-2-1-0 on the season.

Goaltender Amir Miftakhov earned his first AHL win with 29 saves in net for the Crunch. Pheonix Copley turned aside 37-of-40 between the pipes for the Bears. Syracuse went 2-for-6 on the power play and a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

The Bears were first on the board just 1:11 into the game. Axel Jonsson-Fjallby skated the puck across the blue line and scored with a wrister from the left circle. Hershey doubled their lead at 12:31 when Matt Moulson tipped Cody Franson’s point shot.

The Crunch stole one back on the power play 4:35 into the middle frame. Cole Koepke ripped a one-timer from the right point that was stopped by Copley, but the rebound bounded up for Jimmy Huntington to bat in out of midair.

Syracuse evened the score to eventually force overtime with another power-play goal 1:07 into the third period. Sean Day’s left-point shot was blocked, but Gabriel Dumont was down low to poke at the rebound before eventually getting it across the goal line.

With 14 seconds remaining in the overtime period, Day sent a stretch pass for Charles Hudon to come in on a breakaway and net the game-winner.

The Crunch return home to host the Cleveland Monsters on Friday.