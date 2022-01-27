Syracuse Crunch snaps slide with win over Cleveland

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) –

The Syracuse Crunch downed the Cleveland Monsters, 3-1, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

The win advances the Crunch to 15-13-3-1 on the season and 3-2-2-0 in the eight-game season series against the Monsters.

Crunch goaltender Amir Miftakhov earned the win with 24 saves. Jet Greaves stopped 20-of-22 shots between the pipes for the Monsters. Syracuse special teams had a strong performance going 2-for-4 on the power play and a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

The Crunch opened scoring with a power-play goal 14:32 into the game. Sean Day set up Charles Hudon for a one-timer from the right faceoff dot. The team doubled their lead with another power-play marker 4:55 into the second period. Hudon skated the puck into the zone and dropped it back for Gabriel Dumont to send in from the right circle.

The Monsters stole Miftakhov’s chance at a shutout with 3:28 remaining in the game. Brendan Gaunce fired a shot from the left circle that ricocheted off a Crunch defender and in. Just 1:20 later, Cole Koepke hit the empty net to give the Crunch a 3-1 win.

The Crunch travels to face the Rochester Americans on Friday.