ROCHESTER, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) –

The Syracuse Crunch were defeated by the Rochester Americans, 7-2, tonight at Blue Cross Arena.

The loss puts the team on a four-game skid and moves them to 1-4-1-2 on the season. The Crunch are 1-2-0-0 in the 12-game season series against the Amerks.

Crunch netminder Max Lagace stopped 14-of-21 shots, while Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen earned the win turning aside 24-of-26 between the pipes for the Amerks.

Syracuse was unable to convert on three power play opportunities. Rochester was successful on 1-of-5.

The Amerks opened scoring with a power-play goal 11:32 into the game when Jiri Kulich ripped a one-timer from the right circle. Four minutes later, Rochester doubled their lead as Matt Bartkowski sped down the right-wing side and shoveled in a backhander.

The Crunch stole one back 3:22 into the middle frame with a shorthanded goal from Daniel Walcott. Darren Raddysh forced a turnover in the slot and set up Walcott for a shot from the right circle.

Rochester quickly responded and rattled off three consecutive goals to build up a 5-1 lead. Halfway through the period, Brendan Warren cashed in on a second chance opportunity and sent in a rebound from out front. Two minutes later, Linus Weissbach chipped in a close-range shot from the left side on an odd-man rush. At the 15:34 mark, Weissbach skated the puck down the left side before sending a centering pass back for Brandon Biro to net.

Syracuse stopped their opponent’s rally with 2:47 remaining in the second period. Trevor Carrick grabbed the puck and dropped it back for Jack Thompson to score his first professional goal with a wrister as he came skating into the zone.

Just 1:18 into the final frame, the Amerks scored again. Brett Murray got a stick on Oskari Laaksonen’s long right-point shot to redirect it into the net. Rochester added their final goal of the night at 14:34 when Mason Jobst scored while cutting across the slot.

The Crunch travel to Charlotte to face the Checkers on Friday.