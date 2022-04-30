SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Syracuse Crunch saw its 12-game home winning streak snapped on Saturday night, falling to Laval 5-1 in the regular season finale. Gage Goncalves scored the lone goal of the game for the Crunch, his 17th of the season.

Syracuse the #2 seed in the North Division, will host the Laval Rocket in a Best-of-Five series, starting next Friday night.

Here is a full breakdown of the Calder Cup North Division Semifinals:

Game 1 — Friday, May 6, 7 p.m. – Syracuse, N.Y.

Game 2 — Saturday, May 7, 7 p.m. – Syracuse, N.Y.

Game 3 — Thursday, May 12, 7 p.m. ­– Laval, Quebec

Game 4 — Saturday, May 14, 3 p.m. – Laval, Quebec (if necessary)

Game 5 — Tuesday, May 17, 7 p.m. – Syracuse, N.Y. (if necessary)