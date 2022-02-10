LAVAL, CANADA (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) –

The Syracuse Crunch were topped by the Laval Rocket, 6-2, tonight at Place Bell.

The loss moves the crunch to 17-17-3-1 on the season and 1-2-0-0 in the eight-game season series against the Rocket.

Crunch goaltender Amir Miftakhov stopped 10-of-12 shots before being relieved by Corbin Kaczperski to start the second period. Kaczperski went on to turn aside 11-of-14. Kevin Poulin blocked 23-of-25 between the pipes for the Rocket. Syracuse was unable to convert on their two power play opportunities, while Laval went 1-for-1.

The Rocket opened scoring 1:47 into the game when they capitalized on a turnover. Cameron Hillis picked off a pass in the right circle and sent it in past Miftakhov. At 13:47, Hillis potted another one when he chipped in a rebound.

The Crunch responded with 2:23 remaining in the opening frame to cut the lead in half. After Andrej Sustr’s right-point shot was blocked, Remi Elie grabbed the rebound and centered it for Gabriel Dumont to score on a close-range one-timer.

Laval added two more in the second period to build up a three-goal lead. Just 58 seconds into the frame, Kevin Roy fed Peter Abbandonato to score from the slot. At the 9:20 mark, Louie Belpedio picked up the rebound of his own blocked shot, skated down to the goal line and netted it from a sharp angle.

Syracuse stole another one back 18 seconds into the third period. Cole Koepke carried the puck into the zone and passed it over to Anthony Richard. He continued into the right circle and sent in a wrister.

With 3:53 remaining in the game, Gabriel Bourque hit the empty net while shorthanded. Joël Teasdale then tipped a long right-point shot by Xavier Ouellet while on the power play to secure a Laval win.

The Crunch and Rocket play again on Friday in Laval.