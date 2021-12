SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The American Hockey League has announced that due to COVID-19 protocols, the Syracuse Crunch vs. the Laval Rocket game Scheduled for Wednesday, December 29, has been postponed.

