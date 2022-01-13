Syracuse Crunch winning streak snapped with loss at Laval

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) –

The Syracuse Crunch were edged by the Laval Rocket, 3-2, tonight at Place Bell.

The loss snaps a four-game winning streak and moves the Crunch to 11-11-2-1 on the season and 1-1-0-0 in the eight-game season series against Laval.

Goaltender Max Lagace turned aside 25-of-28 shots in net for the Crunch, while Michael McNiven stopped 31-of-33 between the pipes for the Rocket. Syracuse was unable to covert on three power play opportunities, but went a perfect 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

The Rocket opened scoring 5:12 into the game when Alexandre Fortin redirected a long right-point shot from Charles-David Beaudoin.

The Crunch tied the game 3:31 into the second period. After getting the puck along the blue line, Max Cajkovic skated in down the right side and fired a wrister off the crossbar and in. Just three minutes later, Laval regained their lead with a shorthanded goal. Brandon Gignac scored on a give-and-go play during an odd-man rush with Gabriel Bourque.

Syracuse knotted the score for a second time at the 11:13 mark of the middle frame. P.C. Labrie forced a turnover in the corner and poked the puck toward Charles Hudon. He deked around a defender as he cut across the slot and shoveled a backhander past McNiven.

Laval went back on top at the 13:31 mark of the third period. Carl Neill fired a shot wide that went off the end boards and back out for Jean-Sébastien Dea to chip into an open net.

The Crunch travel to face the Utica Comets on Friday.