SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) –

Jesse Edwards’ double-double 20-point and 11 rebound outing led Syracuse to an 83-64 victory against longtime rival Georgetown inside the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday afternoon. The Orange improved to 6-4, 1-0 ACC while the Hoyas shuffled to 5-6.

Edwards’ double-digit day marked his ninth of the season and his third game five or more blocks. Judah Mintz joined in with 16 points and a personal-best 10 assists, Joseph Girard III followed with one less, and Benny Williams logged 13 points to round out the Orange performers who recorded double-figures.



A dunk from Mounir Hima at the 4:14 mark in the first half put the Orange ahead for the just the second time, 31-30. This sparked a 12-point Orange run, which gave SU a 41-30 edge with a little over one minute left before the break. Girard put up four points within, composed of a three-pointer and a make at the charity stripe. The Orange stayed in front that point onward, expanding their lead to as high as 16 points in the back half.



Late in the first frame, Syracuse punched in a 17-3 scoring spurt, making it a 23-20 game with 8:30 left before the break. The Orange saw five performers log points within the stretch and Joseph Girard III led with six points, which consisted of a three-pointer and two makes from the field.

Syracuse closed out the first half by logging 16 of the final 20 points. Back-to-back three pointers courtesy of Girard and Chris Bell helped to push SU’s lead to as high as 13 points. The first frame featured nine lead changes and two ties, but the Orange owned a 45-34 advantage going into the break.



SU continued its expansion by closing out the game with a 19-7 run over the final five minutes. The freshman duo of Bell and Mintz combined for a balanced 10 point attach to secure the win.

Over the final five minutes of action, the Orange defense held the Hoyas to just two-of-nine from field-goal range and one-of-five from beyond the arc.



The all-time series against Georgetown moved to 53-45.

Girard (1,273) shuffled past Scoop Jardine (1,265) into the 40th spot on the all-time Syracuse scoring list.



John Bol Ajak recorded a career-high 5-point outing. Mounir Hima matched his season-high of four points. Syracuse led Georgetown in points off turnovers (24-9), points in the paint (46-22), and fast break points (14-6). Primo Spears led Georgetown with 22-points and tied individual opponent free-throw high for the first time since 2015 (Derrick Griffin, Texas Southern) by connecting on nine-for-nine of his free throw attempts.



The Orange will return to the JMA Wireless Dome on Monday, Dec. 12 for a clash against Monmouth. Tip-off is slated for 7:00 p.m. and the game will air live on the ACC Network.