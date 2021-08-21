Syracuse defense looks to rely on experience

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Gone are three defensive backs to the NFL, but the Syracuse defense returns a lot of experience in 2021.

SU returns ten of 12 starters from a year ago. Defensive Coordinator Tony White is back for a second season with his 3-3-5 defensive scheme.

Last year, the Orange ranked 112th out of 127th teams in the nation, giving up 463 yards per game.

Syracuse was at the top of the list when it came to takeaways. SU ranked third in the country, with 24 takeaways a year ago.

Syracuse opens the season on September 4, at Ohio.

