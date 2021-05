SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Syracuse standout Ifeatu Melifonwu is headed to Detroit. The former SU defensive back was selected by the Lions in the 3rd round (101 pick overall).

Melifonwu started 19 games at Syracuse. This past season, Ifeatu was named to the second team All ACC by the Associated Press. He also played in the Senior Bowl.

Welcome to the Pride, Ifeatu Melifonwu❗️ pic.twitter.com/m9FVMQ5wNR — Detroit Lions (@Lions) May 1, 2021

In 29 career games at Syracuse, Melifonwu had three interceptions, 88 tackles and 26 pass break ups.