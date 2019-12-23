Syracuse drops a nail-biter to #22 West Virginia

WINTER PARK, F.L. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

A Sunday thriller in Winter Park, Fla. ended with No. 22 West Virginia edging out Syracuse, 71-69, in the Florida Sunshine Classic finale. Redshirt junior Kiara Lewis recorded a career-best 32 points, surpassing her 22-point high against Oregon earlier this season (Nov. 24).

Lewis and Amaya Finklea-Guity both earned spots on the All-Tournament team for their weekend performances. Lewis recorded 50 points, 11 assists and 11 boards, while Finklea-Guity had 14 points, 12 boards, six blocks and two steals.

Syracuse takes on No. 6 Louisville at 2 p.m. Sunday Dec. 29 in Louisville, Kentucky.