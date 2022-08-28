Syracuse, N.Y. (SYR METS) – The Syracuse Mets ended their week against the Worcester Red Sox on a disappointing note, dropping a 7-5 decision in the series finale on a warm and sunny Sunday afternoon at NBT Bank Stadium. The WooSox won the series, taking four out of the six games. Syracuse still leads the season series 12 games to nine. The two teams will play one final six-game series against one another from September 20th to September 25th at Polar Park.

Early on, Worcester (63-60) had its offensive machine humming once again. In the first, Triston Casas opened the scoring with a booming two-out solo home run that sailed well beyond the fence in left-center field for a 1-0 Worcester lead. The 22-year-old continued his hot stretch at the plate all week long against the Mets, going 9-for-23 with seven runs scored.

In the second, the WooSox plated two more runs to make it a 3-0 game. Christin Stewart was hit by a pitch, and Pedro Castellanos singled to start the inning, followed by a walk to Jaylin Davis that loaded up the bases with nobody out. Ryan Fitzgerald then lofted a fly ball deep enough into left field to score Stewart to make it a 2-0 Red Sox edge. That was followed by an RBI single from Nick Sogard that capped the scoring in the frame, giving Worcester a 3-0 advantage. Sogard had himself a solid week at the dish as well, going 7-for-18 with hits in each of the five games that he played.

Syracuse (52-71) responded in the bottom of the second. Nick Plummer singled to start the frame, promptly stealing his way into scoring position by swiping second base as Khalil Lee struck out. Gosuke Katoh brought home Plummer with a lofted line drive that fell in center field and plated the first run of the game for the home team to trim the deficit to two, 3-1

Worcester struck back in the third though. The Red Sox scored the final run in their early flurry when Enmanuel Valdez hit a solo home run, what would prove to be his first hit in the midst of a 2-for-5 day at the plate, giving Worcester a 4-1 lead.

The Mets scored again in the fourth. After the first two batters in the inning went down in order, Plummer walked to extend the frame. Terrance Gore then came on as a pinch-runner, stole second base, and scored on an RBI single from Lee into right field to make it a 4-2 game. Gore finished the week with three stolen bases and three runs scored.

Each team scored a pair of runs in the fifth to make it a 6-4 game as it began to hit the home stretch. First, the WooSox scored twice when Valdez and Casas singled with one out, followed by a two-out walk from Stewart that loaded up the bases. Castellanos then singled into right field, scoring Valdez and Casas and making it a 6-2 game.

Syracuse responded in kind with a pair of runs of its own. Nick Dini and Travis Jankowski singled starting the inning but were in danger of not scoring when Dominic Smith popped out and Daniel Palka struck out. However, a Mark Vientos walk extended the inning, and then an infield single from Gore brought home a run to pull Syracuse within three, 6-3. Then a bases-loaded walk from Lee made it a 6-4 game and kept the Mets in the thick of things.

It would stay at that score all the way until the top of the eighth inning when Worcester picked up an insurance run. Castellanos reached on an error to start the inning, moved up to second on a wild pitch, and later scored on a two-out single from Nick Sogard for a 7-4 edge. The error that allowed Castellanos to reach would prove to be the only error of the game for either team.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Mets still had a shot to make a desperate late comeback trailing just 7-4. Nick Dini started the inning with a bang, hitting a solo home run over the left-field fence to make it a 7-5 game and give the comeback effort plenty of juice. Dini finished the game 2-for-4 at the plate with two runs scored, his second straight multi-hit game. However, the comeback would stall and end there as the next three batters were retired in order to clinch the series win for the Worcester Red Sox.

Syracuse now hits the road for its penultimate road series of the season, taking on the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in a six-game series from Tuesday through Sunday. The first game in the series is scheduled for Tuesday with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m.