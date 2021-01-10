Syracuse edges rival Georgetown at the Dome

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Since 1930, Syracuse and Georgetown have clashed on the hardwood. Saturday night the two continued their storied rivalry with SU edging Georgetown 74-69.

Syracuse would build a 13-point lead at halftime, thanks to a 22-6 run to close the first half. Georgetown answered in the second half, pulling to within four points with just over five minutes to play.

That’s when Buddy Boeheim would drill a three, pushing the lead back to seven. Buddy poured in a game-high 21 points.

With just over a minute to play in the game, SU sophomore guard Joe Girard III sealed the win with a long jumper as the shot clock expired.

Girard chipped in 18 points and eight assists. Quincy Guerrier was a rebound shy of a double-double, adding 12 points and nine rebounds. Marek Dolezaj, who chipped a tooth in the win, added 11 points and nine rebounds.

Syracuse improves to 7-2 overall. Georgetown falls to 3-8.

Next up for the Orange, a trip to Chapel Hill Tuesday night to take on North Carolina. That’s a 9 p.m. start on the ACC Network.