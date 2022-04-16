CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WSYR-TV) – The Syracuse men’s lacrosse team dropped a heartbreaker to #15 North Carolina in Chapel Hill, North Carolina Saturday afternoon 14-13.

Redshirt Junior midfielder, Tucker Dordevic, helped keep the Orange in this thing at the break, scoring two goals in the first half.

Syracuse was down 6-5 after two quarters of action. Dordevic, Brendan Curry, and Jackson Birtwistle combined for nine goals on the day.

The Orange trailed 10-5 in the 3rd quarter to take the lead by one with just a minute to go and change remaining. The Tar Heels answered, scoring two goals in the final minute to win by one.

Ultimately, SU falls to 4-8 overall (1-3 in the ACC). Syracuse returns to action Saturday, back inside the Dome against #6 Virginia.