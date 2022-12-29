LOUISVILLE, K.Y. (SU ATLETICS) – Despite winning the turnover battle and a season-high 27 points from redshirt junior guard Teisha Hyman, Syracuse lost, 86-77, in a road contest against Atlantic Coast Conference foe Louisville. The Orange and Cardinals were separated by just six points at halftime, but a third quarter push allowed Louisville to take control of the game.

The Cardinals shot 52.2% from the field against Syracuse, the second-best shooting performance by an Orange opponent this season. Louisville guard Hailey Van Lith guided the victors with 24 points. Hyman led all players with 27 points on 11-of-20 shooting.

Graduate center Dariauna Lewis recorded her fifth double-double in a Syracuse uniform, scoring 12 points along with 11 rebounds. Senior guard Dyaisha Fair scored 13 points for her 13th game in double figures this season. The Rochester, N.Y., native also led the team in assists with five.

Alaina Rice was the fourth Orange to hit double-figures at the KFC Yum! Center, recording 11 points.

The game resumed for the second half with Louisville (11-4, 2-0 ACC) holding a 42-36 lead. The Cardinals’ advantage would balloon with a 16-4 run to start the third quarter. A three point field goal from Chrislyn Carr with 6:13 left in the third would push the host’s lead to 18, the largest of the night.

Syracuse would continue to battle, as efficient play from Hyman and Lewis allowed the Orange (10-3, 1-1 ACC) to cut Louisville’s lead to 14 as the third quarter came to a close.

The fourth quarter saw both teams trade buckets, as Louisville was able to hold off Syracuse for the final ten minutes of action. The Orange were able to get within nine points of the Cardinals in the closing moments of the game.

“When the game changes, I have to adjust to that change and I think our team did a good job. This loss is on me and we’re going to get better,” head coach Felisha Legette-Jack said after the game. “We have to get better in practice. As a team we’re going to get better and as a coach I will get better.”

Hyman was a spark plug for the Orange on the offensive end, as she pushed the tempo and found gaps in the Louisville defense. The senior guard led Syracuse in points with 27 and also dished out four assists. The New York native was a major contributor against the Cardinals after recording 14 points and three assists against UAlbany on Dec. 20.

The three-point shot was the separating factor between Syracuse and Louisville. The Orange went 6-for-18 from beyond the arch over the 40 minutes of action. The Cardinals were efficient from three-point range, as they went 7-for-17 from downtown, good enough for a 41.2% three-point field goal percentage.

Syracuse returns to the JMA Wireless Dome on Sunday, January 1st for a New Year’s Day clash against No. 6 NC State. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. and fans can catch the action on Regional Sports Networks (YES Network, locally)..