Syracuse FC joins the United Premier Soccer League

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE FC) –

The United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) is pleased to announce Syracuse FC as its newest member.

Based in Syracuse, NY, Syracuse FC will begin UPSL play in the 2020 Spring Season as part of the Northeast Conference Western N.Y. Division. The club will host its UPSL home games at 2,000-seat Lazer Stadium on the campus of Onondaga Community College (OCC Drive, Syracuse, NY 13215) in compliance with UPSL National Division standards.

United Premier Soccer League Western N.Y. Division Director Nick Mojsovski said, “I’m excited to have Syracuse FC join the UPSL Western New York Division. SFC President Jaro Zawislan has a wealth of experience in the game and is going to be an asset to league. We look forward to Syracuse FC bringing a high level of competition to the UPSL this season.”

Syracuse FC was created in 2017 and has played the last three years in the National Premier Soccer League (NPSL). The club will now compete concurrently in the UPSL.

Jaro Zawislan is President of Syracuse FC. Joe Papaleo is Vice Presdent of Soccer Operations and L.J. Papaleo is Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Matt Tantalo is General Manager.

“Adding a UPSL team to our Syracuse FC organization is an important step to the growth of our club. It will provide the opportunity for more meaningful playing time for developing young soccer talent in Central New York,” Zawislan said.

Corey Fonseca serves as Head Coach of Syracuse FC.

In the coming weeks the club will be announcing its game schedule for the season.

About Syracuse FC

Founded in 2017, Syracuse FC can participate in the qualifying rounds for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup through their affiliation and membership with the UPSL, the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).