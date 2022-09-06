SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After opening the 2022 season with a 4-0 start, the Syracuse University field hockey team jumped three spots in the Penn Monto/NFHCA Division I Coaches’ Poll this week. The Orange are now ranked seventh by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA), which announced the poll Tuesday afternoon.

Syracuse (4-0) picked up 715 points to move up three spots from the preseason poll (Aug. 26). Northwestern earned the top spot with 960 points and 29 first place votes, followed by North Carolina in second with 936 points and seven first-place selections while Maryland moved up to third place with 887 points and the remaining three first-place votes.

The Orange will face two opponents ranked in the Penn Monto NFHCA Coaches Poll; on Friday Syracuse heads to face No. 17 Princeton (0-2) at 4 p.m., followed by a Sunday showdown at No. 25 Monmouth (2-1) at noon.

All told, the Orange will face nine teams ranked this week: No. 2 North Carolina (Oct. 14), No. 5 Louisville (Oct. 21), No. 9 Virginia (Sept. 23), No. 15 Rutgers (Oct. 23), No. 16 Duke (Sept. 16), No. 17 Princeton (Sept. 9), No. 18 Wake Forest (Oct. 28), No. 20 Boston College (Sept. 30), and No. 25 Monmouth (Sept. 11).

Friday’s road game will be the first time Syracuse sees a ranked opponent this season. For a second straight week, all seven ACC member institutions were ranked into the Poll.