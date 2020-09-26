Syracuse football game gets underway after 25-minute delay in order to confirm COVID-19 test results

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse football era under the new Carrier Dome roof had to wait a few extra minutes Saturday, as the game was delayed while the health department confirmed negative COVID-19 test results.

According to Syracuse Athletics on Twitter, the game between the Orange and Georgia Tech was delayed, while they waited to confirm negative COVID-19 test results.

Syracuse says they wanted to use an abundance of caution and confirm with the Onondaga County Health Department that three players who tested negative for COVID-19, were indeed negative.

Out of an abundance of caution Syracuse University is temporarily delaying kick off to confirm negative COVID-19 test results. — Syracuse Athletics (@Cuse) September 26, 2020

The game was originally scheduled for a noon kickoff, and on the broadcast it was announced the game would be delayed for about 20 minutes, the players officially took the field at approximately 12:30 p.m. and kickoff under the new Dome roof officially happened at 12:37 p.m.

