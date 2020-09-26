Syracuse football game gets underway after 25-minute delay in order to confirm COVID-19 test results

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse football era under the new Carrier Dome roof had to wait a few extra minutes Saturday, as the game was delayed while the health department confirmed negative COVID-19 test results.

According to Syracuse Athletics on Twitter, the game between the Orange and Georgia Tech was delayed, while they waited to confirm negative COVID-19 test results.

Syracuse says they wanted to use an abundance of caution and confirm with the Onondaga County Health Department that three players who tested negative for COVID-19, were indeed negative.

The game was originally scheduled for a noon kickoff, and on the broadcast it was announced the game would be delayed for about 20 minutes, the players officially took the field at approximately 12:30 p.m. and kickoff under the new Dome roof officially happened at 12:37 p.m.

To find out where to watch Saturday’s game between Syracuse and Georgia Tech, click here.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected