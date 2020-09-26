SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse football era under the new Carrier Dome roof had to wait a few extra minutes Saturday, as the game was delayed while the health department confirmed negative COVID-19 test results.
According to Syracuse Athletics on Twitter, the game between the Orange and Georgia Tech was delayed, while they waited to confirm negative COVID-19 test results.
Syracuse says they wanted to use an abundance of caution and confirm with the Onondaga County Health Department that three players who tested negative for COVID-19, were indeed negative.
The game was originally scheduled for a noon kickoff, and on the broadcast it was announced the game would be delayed for about 20 minutes, the players officially took the field at approximately 12:30 p.m. and kickoff under the new Dome roof officially happened at 12:37 p.m.
To find out where to watch Saturday’s game between Syracuse and Georgia Tech, click here.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- NY Blitz Fantasy Spotlight: Week 3
- Summer’s last fling with 2020
- SUNY colleges perform over 100,000 COVID-19 tests, positive rate below 1%
- News on the Go: 9/26/20
- Syracuse football game gets underway after 25-minute delay in order to confirm COVID-19 test results
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App