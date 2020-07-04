Syracuse football lands three-star quarterback from California

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

With preseason camp just over a month away, Dino Babers and the Syracuse coaching staff have been hard at work on the recruiting trail. Friday afternoon Babers got a verbal commitment from Class of 2021 quarterback Justin Lamson.

Lamson, a quarterback out of Oak Ridge High School (El Dorado Hills, California) is rated as the 18th best duel-threat quarterback in the nation. As a junior he threw for 3,114 yards and 24 touchdowns, while running for 462 yards and five touchdowns.

