Syracuse football lands three-star quarterback from California

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

With preseason camp just over a month away, Dino Babers and the Syracuse coaching staff have been hard at work on the recruiting trail. Friday afternoon Babers got a verbal commitment from Class of 2021 quarterback Justin Lamson.

Thank you to all the coaches who have recruited me and believed in me

COMMITTED🖤 pic.twitter.com/JARIVhVKgm — Justin Lamson (@justin_lamson10) July 3, 2020

Lamson, a quarterback out of Oak Ridge High School (El Dorado Hills, California) is rated as the 18th best duel-threat quarterback in the nation. As a junior he threw for 3,114 yards and 24 touchdowns, while running for 462 yards and five touchdowns.