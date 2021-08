SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Preseason camp is officially underway for the Syracuse Orange. Friday morning the team held its first workout of the preseason.

Dino Babers begins year six at the helm of the Orange. Syracuse is coming off a 1-10 season in 2021. Through the first five seasons, Babers has had only one winning season.

Syracuse will open the season on the road at Ohio on September 4th.