Syracuse football welcomes 19 commits to the program on early signing day

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –
Syracuse football added 19 players to their program on early signing day. Here’s a breakdown of the 19 Orange commits.
Offensive linemen (5):
Enrique Cruz – 6’6”, 285 pounds – Chicago, IL (Willowbrook)
Kalan Ellis – 6’6”, 350 pounds – Waimanalo, HI (St. Louis School)
Wes Hoeh – 6’4”, 260 pounds – Glen Ellyn, IL (Glenbard West)
Austyn Kauhi – 6’5”, 280 pounds – Nanakuli, HI (Kamehameha Schools Kapalama)
Tyler Magnuson – 6’6”, 265 pounds – Plymouth, MN (Wayzata)
Defensive linemen (3):
Elijah Fuentes-Cundiff – 6’3”, 270 pounds – Bronx, NY (Cardinal Hayes)
Jatius Geer – 6’6”, 255 pounds – Anderson, SC (Belton Honea Path)
Terry Lockett – 6’2”, 270 pounds – Springfield, MA (Springfield)
Linebackers (3):
Malik Matthew – 6’3”, 220 pounds – Bronx, NY (Cardinal Hayes)
Derek McDonald – 6’4”, 230 pounds – Atlanta, GA (Marist School)
Austin Roon – 6’3”, 215 pounds – Byron Center, MI (Byron Center)
Wide Receivers (3):
Oronde Gadsden II – 6’4”, 200 pounds – Fort Lauderdale, FL (American Heritage School)
Umari Hatcher – 6’3”, 175 pounds – Woodbridge, VA (Freedom High School)
Kendall Long – 6’3”, 210 pounds – Lexington, SC (River Bluff High School)
Defensive backs (2):
Darian ‘Duce’ Chestnut – 6’0”, 190 pounds – Pennsauken, NJ (Camden High)
Malcolm Folk – 6’1” – 195 pounds – Pottsgrove, PA (Episcopal Academy)
Quarterback (1):
Justin Lamson – 6’3”, 215 pounds – El Dorado Hills, CA (Oak Ridge)
Running back (1):
Josh Hough – 6’3”, 240 pounds – Beaver Falls, PA (Beaver Falls)
Tight end (1):
Landon Morris – 6’6”, 210 pounds – Indianapolis, IN (Nazareth Academy)
