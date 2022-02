SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Syracuse Cougars erased a 3-1 deficit on Tuesday night, edging West Genesee 6-5 at Meachem Ice Rink.

Syracuse sophomore Owen Mahar netted four goals in the win for the Cougars. Jeremy Keyes had a goal and three assists in the loss for the Wildcats.

Syracuse extends its winning streak to 13 straight games, improving to 13-1-1 this season. West Genesee falls to 12-3 overall.